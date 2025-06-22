ISTANBUL — Iran's foreign minister says with overnight strikes on Iran, 'there is no red line' that the US has not crossed.
Iran's foreign minister says with overnight strikes on Iran, 'there is no red line' that the US has not crossed.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 9:44AM
Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the entryways had been damaged. Iran likely buried the entries prior to the strike.)
