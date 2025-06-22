ISTANBUL — Iran's foreign minister says the US is 'fully responsible' for the consequences of its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.
June 22, 2025 at 9:31AM
Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the entryways had been damaged. Iran likely buried the entries prior to the strike.)
