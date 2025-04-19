ROME — Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before.
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before.
The Associated Press
April 19, 2025 at 2:21PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before
Iran's foreign minister says next round of talks in Oman with US envoy Steve Witkoff on April 26; experts to meet before.