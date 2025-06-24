Wires

Iran's foreign minister says Iran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time in Tehran

The Associated Press
June 24, 2025 at 12:55AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's foreign minister says Iran will stop its attacks if Israel stops its airstrikes by 4 a.m. local time in Tehran.

