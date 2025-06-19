Wires

Iran's foreign minister says he'll meet with European counterparts in Geneva, state media reports

Iran's foreign minister says he'll meet with European counterparts in Geneva, state media reports.

The Associated Press
June 19, 2025 at 9:36AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran's foreign minister says he'll meet with European counterparts in Geneva, state media reports.

