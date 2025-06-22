ISTANBUL — Iran's foreign minister says diplomacy is not an option at the moment after the US attack.
Iran's foreign minister says diplomacy is not an option at the moment after the US attack
Iran's foreign minister says diplomacy is not an option at the moment after the US attack.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 9:38AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the entryways had been damaged. Iran likely buried the entries prior to the strike.)
Mountains at underground Fordo nuclear site damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported the entryways had been damaged. Iran likely buried the entries prior to the strike.).