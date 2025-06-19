Iran's Arak heavy water reactor, hit by an Israeli airstrike, was part of Tehran's nuclear deal

On Thursday morning, Israel carried out an airstrike on the reactor. Black-and-white footage of the strike it released showed a bomb dropping on its dome and sending up a massive plume of fire and smoke. The U.N. nuclear watchdog noted that since it was not in operation and contained no nuclear material, there was no danger to the public after the strike from any ''radiological effects.'' The IAEA said it had no information on whether the facility nearby where heavy water is produced had been hit.