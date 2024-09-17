Wires

Iran's ambassador in Lebanon has been wounded in the explosion of pagers in the country, Iranian news reports say.

September 17, 2024 at 2:42PM

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's ambassador in Lebanon has been wounded in the explosion of pagers in the country, Iranian news reports say.

