Iranians seek temporary refuge in neighboring Turkey as conflict with Israel escalates

GURBULAK BORDER CROSSING, Turkey — At a border crossing between Turkey and Iran, Shirin Talebi was anxiously waiting on Monday for her children and grandchildren to arrive from Tehran. The family are planning to stay for a month or two in Turkey, seeking temporary refuge from the conflict between Israel and Iran.
''I'm here because of safety. They are bombing. My children have small children of their own,'' said Talebi, who had just arrived at the Gurbulak-Bazargan border crossing from the Iranian city of Urmia.
''Hopefully, it is over in one or two months so we can return to our country,'' she said.
Turkey, which shares a 569 kilometer-long (348 miles) border with Iran, has expressed deep concern over the escalating armed conflict between Iran and Israel.
Israel launched an assault on Iran's top military leaders, uranium enrichment sites and nuclear scientists that it said was necessary to prevent the country from getting any closer to building an atomic weapon. Friday's surprise attack came two days before Iran and the U.S. were set to hold a negotiating session for a deal over Tehran's nuclear program.
Iran has retaliated by firing waves of ballistic missiles at Israel.
There are fears in Turkey that a prolonged conflict could threaten its security, cause energy disruptions and lead to refugee flows.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated that Turkey was ready to act as a ''facilitator'' toward ending the conflict and resuming nuclear negotiations in telephone calls with U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian.