DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian TV confirms the head of the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, Gen. Hossein Salami, was killed in Israeli strike.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 2:45AM
People in Iran's capital, Tehran, again hear explosions boom across the city.