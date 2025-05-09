Iranian student in Alabama to self-deport despite withdrawal of initial charge behind his arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — An Iranian mechanical engineering student at the University of Alabama has decided to self-deport after six weeks in a Louisiana detention center despite the government dropping a charge behind his initial arrest, his lawyer and fiancee said.
Alireza Doroudi was detained by immigration officials in March as part of President Donald Trump's widespread immigration crackdown and has been held at a facility in Jena, Louisiana, over 300 miles (480 kilometers) from where he lived with his fiancee in Alabama.
At the time the State Department said Doroudi posed ''significant national security concerns.''
Doroudi's lawyer, David Rozas, said the government has not offered any evidence to support that claim, however.
Doroudi's visa was revoked in June 2023. Officials did not give a reason and ignored numerous inquiries from him that year, according to his fiancee, Sama Ebrahimi Bajgani.
Back then the University of Alabama advised Doroudi that he was legally allowed to stay but would not be allowed to re-enter if he left, Bajgani added.
This spring the government filed two charges against Doroudi to justify deporting him, saying his visa was revoked and he was not ''in status'' as a student, Rozas said.
On Thursday a U.S. government attorney withdrew the first of those and said the visa revocation was ''prudential,'' meaning it would not go into effect until after he leaves the country — in line with what the university told Doroudi earlier.