Iranian student in Alabama to self-deport despite withdrawal of initial charge behind his arrest

From the St. Peter's Basilica to his native Chicago to his diocese of Chiclayo, Peru, Catholic faithful around the world greeted the election of Robert Prevost as the new pope. Prevost, a 69-year-old member of the Augustinian religious order, took the name Leo XIV. Peruvians, in particular, were elated by the selection of a Catholic cardinal who spent years guiding the faithful there and they saw as one of their own.