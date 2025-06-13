DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian state television says head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard is feared dead after Israeli attack.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 1:45AM
People in Iran's capital, Tehran, again hear explosions boom across the city.