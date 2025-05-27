Iranian pleads guilty to ransomware attacks that affected Baltimore, other cities

Baltimore officials at the time of the attack said hackers had demanded the city pay the equivalent of $76,000 in bitcoin, which city leaders refused to pay. The city lost more than $19 million from damage to its network and resulting disruption to city services for months, including online processing of property taxes, water bills and parking citations, the news release said. Conspirators used the damage to threaten subsequent victims, according to prosecutors. Other cities targeted included Gresham, Oregon, and Yonkers, New York.