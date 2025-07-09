Iranian mother released from ICE detention after Republican House Majority Leader intervenes

NEW ORLEANS — An Iranian mother detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers has been released this week following advocacy from Republican House Majority Leader Steve Scalise.
Mandonna ''Donna'' Kashanian, 64, was detained by ICE officers last month as she gardened in the yard of her New Orleans home. She had been living in the United States for 47 years and her husband and daughter are both U.S. citizens.
Kashanian had been allowed to stay in the U.S. as long as she checked in regularly with immigration authorities, as she had done without fail, her family and attorney said.
After a surge of community support for Kashanian, Scalise, who represents Louisiana's First Congressional District, including the New Orleans suburbs, told media outlet WDSU that he asked the Department of Homeland Security to give Kashanian ''a fair shake.''
Scalise said Kashanian should be judged on ''her life's work'' and role in her community.
''When she was picked up, we looked at it and said, ‘Are they really looking at it the right way, objectively?''' Scalise told WDSU. ''And so they took a second look at it.''
Scalise's intervention was ''absolutely crucial'' to behind-the-scenes advocacy to secure Kashanian's release, her attorney Ken Mayeaux told The Associated Press. What happens next for Kashanian's legal status is still being worked out, he added.
Scalise's office did not respond to a request for comment from The AP.