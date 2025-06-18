Wires

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says: 'Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region'

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says: 'Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.'

The Associated Press
June 18, 2025 at 8:08AM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says: 'Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.'

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says: 'Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region'

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman says: 'Any American intervention would be a recipe for an all-out war in the region.'

Wires

Israeli strikes on Iran have killed at least 585 people and wounded 1,326 others, a human rights group says

Wires

The Florida Panthers beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-1 in Game 6 to win back-to-back Stanley Cup titles