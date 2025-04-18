Iran-US talks over Tehran's nuclear program hinge on a billionaire and a seasoned diplomat

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — As far as biographies go, the two men in charge of the delicate negotiations between Iran and the United States over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program couldn't be more different.
On the American side, billionaire real estate magnate Steve Witkoff leads the effort by President Donald Trump's administration to restrict Tehran's atomic program, which they fear could allow Iran to build a nuclear weapon. The Bronx-born developer finds himself tapped by Trump to deliver on the Russia-Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas war as well — two conflicts that show no signs of stopping.
Representing Iran is Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who like many of his generation is a veteran of the bloody Iran-Iraq war. He rose through the ranks of Iran's diplomatic corps and served as a trusted negotiator during the talks that led to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.
Whether the two men find common ground in the high-stakes negotiations, with a second round due to take place Saturday in Rome, could mean success or failure in the talks. At risk is a possible American or Israeli military strike on Iran's nuclear sites, or the Iranians following through on their threats to pursue an atomic weapon.
Abbas Araghchi, 62
Arriving in Tokyo as Iran's new ambassador in 2008, Araghchi received the equivalent of a diplomatic rave review — from the U.S. Embassy of all places.
''Araghchi is a young, personable, polished and accomplished diplomat. ... Anyone with a limited understanding of the facts would walk away after hearing him with the idea that Iran has bent over backwards and tried everything possible to please the West without result,'' a March 2008 cable on Araghchi released by WikiLeaks reads.
''Even when he expressed Iran's willingness to defy the international community his message was delivered evenly and in a rational tone. He exudes an air of understated yet passionate belief in the position he is arguing.''