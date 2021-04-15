TEHRAN, Iran — Iran has finalized a deal with Russia over purchasing 60 million doses Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccine, state-run IRNA news agency reported Thursday.

The report quotes Iran's ambassador to Russia, Kazem Jalali, as saying the contract has been "signed and finalized" for enough vaccinations to inoculate 30 million people.

Jalali said Iran will receive the vaccines by the end of the year.

Iran has struggled to stem the worst virus outbreak in the region, which has infected over 2 million people and killed nearly 65,700.

Iran in December began the human test phase of its homemade vaccine that is expected to distribute in spring. The country has also began working on a joint vaccine with Cuba. It is also planning to import some 17 million doses of vaccine from COVAX and millions from other countries.