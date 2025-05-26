Iran summons French diplomat over praise of Palme d'Or-winning film

In Iran, film productions need to receive script approval from the government to shoot in public. Dissident filmmaker Jafar Panahi refuses to do that, knowing they won't allow him to make the films he wants to, and ''It Was Just an Accident'' was filmed without cooperation. Iranian state TV called the film a mixture of ''lie and smearing'' as well as an ''underground'' film produced without required permits in Iran. State TV also chastised Panahi for not mentioning the plight of the Palestinians in his acceptance speech.