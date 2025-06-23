Wires

Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base

Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 4:57PM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.

