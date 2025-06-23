DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base.
The Associated Press
June 23, 2025 at 4:57PM
Iran says missile barrage on Qatar was same number as bombs used by US on nuclear sites, signaling desire to de-escalate
