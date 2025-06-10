DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack.
Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack
Iran says it executed 9 Islamic State militants detained after a 2018 attack.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 9:01AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor
Austria Press Agency says 8 people and the perpetrator have been killed in a school shooting in Graz, citing the mayor.