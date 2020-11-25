TEHRAN, Iran — Iran state TV says Tehran has released detained British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert in exchange for three Iranians held abroad.
The state TV report offered no further details Wednesday.
Moore-Gilbert was a Melbourne University lecturer on Middle Eastern studies when she was sent to Tehran's Evin Prison in September 2018 and sentenced to 10 years.
