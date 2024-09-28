Iran Revolutionary Guard general died in Israeli strike that killed Hezbollah leader, reports say

The U.S. Treasury sanctioned Nilforushan in 2022 and said he had led an organization ''directly in charge of protest suppression.'' Those sanctions came amid the monthslong protests in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly not wearing her headscarf, or hijab, to the liking of police. At the time, Nilforushan accused Iran's enemies abroad of stoking the demonstrations led by Iranian women that challenged both the mandatory hijab and the country's theocracy.