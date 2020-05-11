– A missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise mistakenly struck a naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, killing 19 sailors and wounding 15 others, Iranian authorities said Monday.

The bungled training exercises took place Sunday and raised new questions about the readiness of the Islamic Republic's armed forces amid heightened tensions with U.S., just months after they accidentally shot down a Ukrainian jetliner near Tehran, killing 176 passengers.

President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers two years ago, launching a maximum pressure campaign against Iran.

Analysts have warned that regional tensions likely will increase again. This week also marks the anniversary of attacks on oil tankers near the strait that the U.S. blamed on Iran.

In Sunday's friendly-fire incident, a missile hit the Iranian navy vessel Konarak near the port of Jask, 790 miles southeast of Tehran, the Iranian army said. Iran's regular navy typically patrols those waters, while vessels from the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard usually patrol the Persian Gulf.

The Konarak, a support ship taking part in the exercise, came too close to a target and the missile struck it, state TV said. The Konarak had been putting targets out for other ships to attack, it said.

In this satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies, the Iranian naval support vessel Konarak, center, is tied up at the port in Konarak, Iran, on Monday, May 11, 2020. A missile fired during an Iranian military training exercise mistakenly struck the naval vessel instead of its intended target in waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing and wounding a number of sailors, Iranian authorities said Monday. (Maxar Technologies via AP)

Initially, officials said only one sailor had been killed. That number quickly changed to 19. A hospital admitted 12 sailors and treated another three with slight wounds, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

A photograph released by the Iranian army showed burn marks and damage to the vessel, although the military did not offer detailed photos of the impact site.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi had bought the Dutch-made, 155-footvessel just before being toppled in the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The Konarak entered service in 1988, and crews later overhauled the vessel about 30 years later, making it able to launch sea and anti-ship missiles. Because of international sanctions, Iran still relies on weaponry purchased under the shah.

The boat typically carried a crew of 20. Authorities did not explain why it had 34 people aboard when the missile struck. The army identified those slain as officers and enlisted men, including a combat diver.