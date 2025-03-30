Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the US in response to Trump's letter

Since Trump’s election and the resumption of his ‘’maximum pressure’’ campaign on Tehran, Iran’s rial currency has gone into a freefall. Pezeshkian had left open talks up until Iran’s 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came down hard on Trump in February and warned talks ‘’are not intelligent, wise or honorable" with his administration. The Iranian president then immediately toughened his own remarks on the U.S.