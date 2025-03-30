Iran has rejected direct negotiations with the US in response to Trump's letter

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran’s president said Sunday that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, offering Tehran’s first response to a letter President Donald Trump sent to the country’s supreme leader.
President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran’s response, delivered via the sultanate of Oman, left open the possibility of indirect negotiations with Washington. However, such talks have made no progress since Trump in his first term unilaterally withdrew America from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.
In the years since, regional tensions have boiled over into attacks at sea and on land. Then came the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which saw Israel target militant group leaders across Iran’s self-described “Axis of Resistance.” Now, as the U.S. conducts intense airstrikes targeting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen, the risk of military action targeting Iran’s nuclear program remains on the table.
‘‘We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,‘’ Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting. ‘’They must prove that they can build trust.‘’
The White House, the State Department and other officials offered no immediate reaction to the announcement. However, Trump said before Pezeshkian’s comments he was considering military action and secondary tariffs if Iran does not agree to a nuclear deal.
'‘If they don’t make a deal, there will be bombing and it will be bombing the likes of which they have never seen before," Trump said in a comment aired Sunday by NBC News.
Iran’s position hardens after Trump’s letter
Having Pezeshkian announced the decision shows just how much has changed in Iran since his election half a year ago after he campaigned on a promise to re-engage with the West.