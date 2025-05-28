World

Iran hangs a man convicted of spying for Israel

Iran hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel, state media reported Wednesday.

The Associated Press
May 28, 2025 at 10:00AM

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran hanged a man convicted of spying for Israel, state media reported Wednesday.

The report said Pedram Madani was hanged after the country's supreme court upheld a death sentence issued by a lower court.

The official IRNA news agency said Madani visited Israel and met Mossad officers to convey classified information about buildings in Iran where ''infrastructure'' equipment was installed.

The report did not elaborate but said Madani received foreign currency and cryptocurrency in return for the information. It said Madani also met Mossad officers at the Israeli embassy in Belgium.

Israel's security agency had no immediate comment.

Authorities arrested Madani, 41, in 2020.

In April, Iran executed a man convicted of working with the Mossad and of playing a role in the 2022 killing of a Revolutionary Guard colonel in Tehran.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

One killed, 48 wounded when forces fired on crowd overrunning aid site, Gaza officials say

At least one Palestinian was killed and 48 others wounded when forces opened fire on a crowd overrunning a new aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip set up by an Israeli and U.S.-backed foundation, Gaza's Health Ministry said Wednesday.

World

Iran hangs a man convicted of spying for Israel

Business

German court rules against Peruvian farmer in landmark climate lawsuit