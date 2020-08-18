TEHRAN, Iran — Iran on Tuesday denied reports it paid Taliban fighters to target U.S. forces and allies in Afghanistan.
In a statement carried by Iranian media, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called the claims “entirely false” and said the U.S. tries to hide its “miscalculations" in Afghanistan by resorting to propaganda.
On Monday, media reports said U.S. intelligence agencies assessed that Iran offered bounties to Taliban fighters for targeting American and coalition troops in Afghanistan.
Iran sees the U.S. forces' presence in neighboring Afghanistan and Iraq as a threat on its doorstep and routinely calls for their departure.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Officials say Israel, Sudan close to peace agreement
Israel and Sudan on Tuesday said they are close to reaching a peace agreement — setting the stage for a possible second dramatic diplomatic breakthrough for Israel with its Arab neighbors in a matter of days.
World
Mauritius arrests captain of Japanese ship that spilled oil
Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground near Mauritius and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean island's protected coastline.
World
US, Russia still at odds over new nuclear arms treaty
The United States and Russia concluded two days of arms control talks Tuesday with the two sides still at odds over the U.S. demand to include China in any new treaty but showing signs of a possible willingness to extend the existing New START deal, which expires next year.
World
More eggs harvested from last 2 northern white rhinos
An international team of scientists said they successfully extracted eggs from the last two remaining northern white rhinos, a step on the way to possibly saving the subspecies from extinction.
World
Somalia executes soldiers convicted for boy's fatal rape
Two Somalia soldiers were executed Tuesday after being convicted of raping a 10-year-old boy who died from the bleeding, officials say.