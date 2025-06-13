DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program.
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program.
The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 11:05AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program
Iran confirms that Israeli strike killed Gen. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's missile program.