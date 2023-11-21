TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's police arrested a gunman who opened fire near the nation's parliament in the central part of the capital, Tehran, state media reported on Tuesday.
The official IRNA news agency said police disarmed the man, who was carrying a shotgun. No one was injured. The report did not say when the incident took place.
The parliament held an open session on Tuesday. The gate of the chamber has long been a frequent location for protests over payments to workers, teachers and retirees.
In 2017, the Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a pair of attacks on Iran's parliament and the mausoleum of the late leader of the country that left dozens dead.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Deaths from gold mine collapse in Suriname rise to 14, with 7 people still missing
The number of people killed when an illegal gold mine collapsed in Suriname rose to 14 on Tuesday, with seven others missing in what is considered the South American country's worst mining accident.
World
UK took action too late against COVID-19 during first wave of pandemic, top medical officer says
Britain's government was too late in taking action against the coronavirus during the first wave of the pandemic in 2020, the U.K.'s chief medical adviser said Tuesday.
World
UN warns food aid for 1.4 million refugees in Chad could end over limited funding
Food assistance to 1.4 million refugees in Chad who fled the conflict in parts of the Sahel could end because of limited funding, the United Nations food agency warned Tuesday.
World
With patriotic reggaeton and videos, Venezuela's government fans territorial dispute with Guyana
Middle school student Jeanmaikol Castrillo can quickly point out Venezuela on a map and identify what's around it — the Caribbean Sea and the countries of Colombia, Brazil and Guyana.
World
North Korea launches a rocket in what may be its third attempt to put a spy satellite into orbit
North Korea on Tuesday made an apparent third attempt to place a military spy satellite into orbit, South Korea's military said. The launch marks the latest demonstration of North Korea's determination to build a space-based surveillance system during protracted tensions with the United States.