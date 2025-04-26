Wires

Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed

Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed.

The Associated Press
April 26, 2025 at 12:46PM

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed

Iran announces the first fatalities from the massive port explosion, saying at least 4 people have been killed.

Number of injured from explosion at port in southern Iran rises higher to 516, Iranian state TV reports

Number of injured from explosion at port in southern Iran jumps again to 406, Iranian state TV reports