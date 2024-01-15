IRBIL, Iraq — Iran announced late Monday that it had launched strikes against a ''spy headquarters and the gathering of anti-Iranian terrorist groups'' shortly after missiles hit an upscale area near the U.S. consulate in Irbil, the seat of Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

The security council of the Kurdish regional government said in a statement that four civilians were killed and six injured in the strikes.

Peshraw Dizayi, a prominent local businessman, was killed in one of the strikes along with members of his family, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by former Iraqi member of parliament Mashan al-Jabouri, who said that one of the missiles had fallen on Dizayi's ''palace, next to my house, which is under construction on the road to the Salah al-Din resort.''

Soon after, a statement from Iran's Revolutionary Guards on state media said it had struck ''terrorist operations'' including Islamic State targets in Syria ''and destroyed them by firing a number of ballistic missiles.'' Another statement claimed that it had hit a headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in the Kurdish region of Iraq.

The Islamic State extremist group claimed responsibility earlier this month for two suicide bombings targeting a commemoration for an Iranian general slain in a 2020 U.S. drone strike. The attack in Kerman killed at least 84 people and wounded an additional 284 at a ceremony honoring Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Last month, Iran accused Israel of killing a high-ranking Iranian general, Seyed Razi Mousavi, in an airstrike on a Damascus neighborhood.

An Iraqi security official said Irbil was targeted with ''several'' ballistic missiles but did not give further details. An official with an Iranian-backed Iraqi militia said 10 missiles fell in the area near the U.S. consulate. He said the missiles were launched by Iran's Revolutionary Guards. Both officials spoke on condition of anonymity.

A U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that had not been made public said no U.S. facilities were struck or damaged in the attacks.

The strikes come at a time of heightened tensions in the region and fears of a wider spillover of the ongoing war in Gaza.

Since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7, Iranian-backed militias in Iraq have launched near-daily drone attacks on bases housing U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, which the groups have said was in retaliation for Washington's support of Israel, and in an attempt to force U.S. troops to leave the region.

——-

Associated Press staff writers Tara Copp in Washington and Abby Sewell in Beirut contributed to this report.