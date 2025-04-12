MUSCAT, Oman — Iran and US envoys 'briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister' at end of talks, Iran state TV reports.
Iran and US envoys 'briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister' at end of talks, Iran state TV reports
Iran and US envoys 'briefly spoke in the presence of the Omani foreign minister' at end of talks, Iran state TV reports.
The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 2:28PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19.