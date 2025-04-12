MUSCAT, Oman — Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program next week, Iran state television reports.
Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program next week, Iran state television reports
Iran and the US agree to hold more negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program next week, Iran state television reports.
The Associated Press
April 12, 2025 at 2:27PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19
Iran's foreign minister says the next round of nuclear talks with the US will be Saturday, April 19.