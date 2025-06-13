Wires

Iran and Israel say a new wave of Iranian missile attacks has begun, with explosions heard over Jerusalem

Iran and Israel say a new wave of Iranian missile attacks has begun, with explosions heard over Jerusalem.

The Associated Press
June 13, 2025 at 10:15PM

JERUSALEM — Iran and Israel say a new wave of Iranian missile attacks has begun, with explosions heard over Jerusalem.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

