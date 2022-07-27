The Iowa Cubs broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the top of the eighth inning and added three more runs in the ninth to defeat the St. Paul Saints 6-2 on Tuesday night at CHS Field.
Narciso Crook broke the game open with a two-run double in the ninth, scoring Levi Jordan and Matt Mervis to give Iowa a 5-2 lead. He had homered in the second. Darius Hill followed with a sacrifice fly to make it 6-2.
Tim Beckham and Jermaine Palacios each had two hits for the Saints. Starting pitcher Devin Smeltzer allowed one run and four hits in five innings.
