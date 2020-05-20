Iowa Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen, defenseman Brennan Menell and forwards Sam Anas and Gerry Mayhew were named to the 2019-20 American Hockey League First and Second All-Star Teams.

Kahkonen, Menell and Anas received first-team honors, while Mayhew landed on the Second All-Star Team. Voting was done by AHL coaches, players, and media in each of the league’s 31 cities.

Not only did Kahkonen post a league-high 25 wins and seven shutouts, but his goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.927) also ranked among the best in the AHL. Overall, he went 25-6-3.

Menell’s 42 assists were tops among AHL defensemen, and his 47 points finished second. Anas led the AHL in assists (50) and points (70), and Mayhew scored a league-high 39 goals.

Mayhew, Menell and Kahkonen also made their NHL debuts during the season with the Wild.

Each All-Star Team member will receive a custom designed crystal award.

The AHL canceled the remainder of its season last week after initially suspending play on March 12 amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Wild’s affiliate finished 37-18-4-4, with its 82 points tying for the second-most in the league. Iowa’s 37 wins tied the franchise record.