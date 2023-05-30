The Wild will have a new look behind the bench next season.

Assistant Brett McLean is taking over as head coach of the Wild's American Hockey League affiliate in Iowa, meaning Wild coach Dean Evason will be adding to his NHL staff this summer.

McLean was introduced as Iowa's fifth head coach on Tuesday, nearly six weeks after the Wild decided not to renew the contracts of coach Tim Army and assistants Nate DiCasmirro and Nolan Yonkman. Iowa went 34-27-11 before getting swept in the first round of the playoffs.

This will be McLean's second stint in Iowa.

Before joining the Wild in 2020 as an assistant on Evason's staff who oversaw the power play, McLean, 44, spent three seasons as an assistant for Iowa.

As a player, he logged 18 seasons and more than 1,100 games in seven leagues including the NHL where he had stops in Chicago, Colorado and Florida.