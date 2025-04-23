Iowa town hall attendees turn on each other as Sen. Grassley faces heated questions

NORTHWOOD, Iowa — Iowans attending a forum Wednesday hosted by Sen. Chuck Grassley started to turn on each other as the lawmaker faced heated questions about President Donald Trump 's first months in office.
The room of about 100 people in north-central Worth County, near the Minnesota border, was largely critical of the administration and peppered Grassley with questions about mass deportations, including Kilmar Abrego Garcia's, Elon Musk and cuts to the federal workforce and tariffs.
But when one woman used her turn to apologize to Grassley for ''all the grief you've gotten this morning,'' it offered a glimpse at the deep-seated political rifts running through even the smallest U.S. communities.
Some exchanged expletives, almost posturing for a fight. There were shouts between audience members to ''shut up.'' Others took out their phones to record the moment.
''I've had enough of you Democrats,'' she said to jeers and retorts from her neighbors.
Grassley, with his hands on his hips, listened. He shook her hand when she held it out to him.
After another audience member reminded the crowd that Garcia is just one example of the mass deportations, Grassley invoked the wave of border crossings under former President Joe Biden.
''I think it's pretty clear that what's been brought up about Garcia, and ... about many, many other people, that this wouldn't even be an issue if Biden had enforced the law,'' Grassley said.