When it comes to playing the Iowa Hawkeyes, it comes down to this:

Can you contain them inside, where Monika Czinano roams? And can you contain Caitlin Clark, the highest-scoring player in Division I women's basketball, whose game starts on the outside?

Thursday at Williams Arena, the Gophers could not and did not.

The result was a 105-49 loss to the 25th-ranked Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1 Big Ten), who won their fourth consecutive conference game.

It was Minnesota's worst loss in three-plus seasons under coach Lindsay Whalen, and tied for the second-biggest loss in program history. Minnesota was outscored 85-36 after the first quarter.

Czinano, playing on her birthday, was working the paint, running the floor and making her free throws to score 23 points.

But Clark had the big game. Iowa coach Lisa Bluder left her in the game until there was 4:31 remaining and Iowa was leading by 54. Scoring off picks, scoring off the dribble, scoring, period, she had a 35-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double. She made 14 of 21 shots, four of six three-pointers.

Gabbie Marshall added 16 points for Iowa, which had a 54-20 edge in points in the paint, a 14-6 edge in points off turnovers and a 23-3 edge on the fast break.

The Hawkeyes were shooting 61% when Clark finally went to the bench.

Junior guard Sara Scalia (15 points) was the only Gophers player in double figures. Minnesota got only 21 points on 10-for-31 shooting from the other four starters.

With the Gophers starting the game 1-for-8 with a turnover, Iowa quickly built a 13-2 lead with the game barely four minutes old.

That lead grew to 14 with 3:10 left in the quarter when Tomi Taiwo hit a corner three-pointers. At that point it was 20-6.

But the Gophers found some life. Getting some defensive stops, Minnesota finished the quarter on a 7-0 run, getting two points from Gadiva Hubbard, two from Alexia Smith and a three-pointer at the end of the quarter, from the corner, by Smith.

In the second quarter the Gophers turned the ball over only once and made nine of their 16 shots. And they found themselves down by 13.

The Gophers struggled to slow down Clark. And, by extension, Iowa, which scored 27 second-quarter points to build a 47-34 lead.

Clark made five of seven shots, all three of her three-pointers and scored 15 of those 27 points. Iowa was 4-for-4 on three in the quarter, scoring 12 points from beyond the arc and six in the paint.

Minnesota got within five — and had the ball — early in the third quarter. But Minnesota couldn't keep pace with the Iowa attack. The Hawkeyes led by as many as 16 late in the quarter.

It got no better. The Gophers made only five of 16 shots in the third quarter.

Consistently beating the Gophers down the floor, making 13 of 18 shots. Iowa got anything it wanted in the quarter.

By the time it was over, Minnesota was down 84-46 after being outscored 37-12 in the third quarter.