DES MOINES, Iowa — Three people were injured Monday in a shooting at a Des Moines school on the edge of the city's downtown.
A student and a teacher were taken to hospitals in critical condition, and another person was in stable condition, Des Moines police Sgt. Paul Parizek said.
The shooting was at an educational program called Starts Right Here that is affiliated with the Des Moines school district. The program, which helps at-risk youth, was founded by Will Holmes, a rapper whose stage name is Will Keeps.
Emergency crews were called to the business park just before 1 p.m. Police said two people were taken into custody.
