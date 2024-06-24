IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa receiver Kaleb Brown was arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and possessing a fake driver's license early Sunday, police said.

Iowa City police said in a report that Brown, 20, was seen driving a heavily damaged SUV that had a wheel turned ''completely sideways.'' The report said Brown backed the vehicle onto a lawn and spun the tires. It said he had ''bloodshot watery eyes, slurred speech, poor balance and a strong odor of an ingested alcoholic beverage upon his breath."

Brown was in possession of a fake ID that showed an age over 21, police said. He refused to submit to a breath test, was jailed and later released, according to police reports.

A public defender was being appointed to Brown, according to an initial court appearance order. It was unclear Monday whether an attorney had been appointed.

Iowa released a statement that said Brown is subject to the university's student-athlete code of conduct and team rules. It didn't specify potential punishment.

Brown, a junior from Chicago, caught 22 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown in 11 games last season for the Hawkeyes. He joined the Iowa program after spending a year at Ohio State.

