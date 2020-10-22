Iowa’s economic development arm and a shuttered ethanol plant at Emmetsburg that had promised to produce millions of gallons from crop waste have reached a settlement that lets the company off the hook for millions of dollars in tax incentives.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority approved a settlement with Poet DSM Advanced Biofuels last week, ending a contract of incentives that helped enable construction of the massive plant, the Des Moines Register reported.

The plant, which opened in 2014, was billed as an ultra-green bio-fuel producer that used corncobs, husks and stalks instead of corn to make ethanol.

Poet, the nation’s largest ethanol producer, idled the plant in July and laid off 52 workers this year.

The company blamed the closure on federal actions that decreased ethanol demand and an overall drop in fuel use during the coronavirus pandemic.

The federal government provided $100 million for the plant and the state of Iowa kicked in about $20 million through grants, forgivable loans, sales tax refunds and tax credits. To receive the full amount, Poet needed to retain 35 employees at the Emmetsburg plant through 2024.

One of the nationís first plants for making ethanol from inedible parts of the corn plant is in the thick of construction in Emmetsburg, Iowa. About 300 workers are on site at the cellulosic ethanol refinery being built by POET-DSM Advanced Biofuels in north-central Iowa. Major parts of the plant are completed, including the biomass receiving structure and fermentation tanks. The opening is planned in 2014. The $250 million plant, known as Project Liberty, is a joint venture between Sioux Falls-based POET, the nationís second largest ethanol producer and Netherlands-based Royal DSM, which produces enzymes used in the process. The plant will use corn stalks and cobs to make fuel.

As part of the settlement, Poet will not get $2.5 million in tax credits it had not yet earned, but the Economic Development Authority will not seek to be repaid the benefits that Poet already received.