DES MOINES – The Iowa Cubs scored three runs in the eighth inning to edge the St. Paul Saints 6-5 on Friday night at Principal Park. Jackson Frazier's two-run single was the big hit.
Earlier in the sixth, the Saints scored three runs to take a 3-1 lead. Mark Contreras' RBI single tied the score at 1-all and Jermaine Palacios followed with a two-run single to make it 3-1.
The Saints' other runs came on Chris Williams' single in the seventh and a ground out in the eighth.
The Saints have lost four straight games to Iowa and are 1-6 in their last seven games.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Rodríguez: $199.3M deal, could jump to $399.3M for 15 years
Julio Rodríguez and the Seattle Mariners are set on a long-term relationship in the Pacific Northwest, agreeing to a $199.3 million, seven-year contract starting next season that could be worth $399.3 million over 15 years.
Sports
Seahawks pick Smith starter after preseason loss to Cowboys
Geno Smith is the choice as the first replacement for Russell Wilson at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Twins
Home cooking: Garlick helps recharge Twins bats in 9-0 shutout over Giants
Kyle Garlick, back from Class AAA St. Paul, led a revived offense as a six-game losing streak came to an end Friday night at Target Field.
Gophers
NCAA grants Gophers newcomer Garcia waiver to play this season
Dawson Garcia, the 6-11 North Carolina transfer from Prior Lake, returned home to be closer to family during the pandemic.
Sports
Trio of homers in first 3 innings help Rangers beat Tigers
Nathaniel Lowe, Ezequiel Duran and Mark Mathias homered in the first three innings, and the Texas Rangers held on to beat the Detroit Tigers 7-6 on Friday night.