A man from Iowa was killed in a three-vehicle crash Saturday in crash in McLeod County west of the Twin Cities and two children in his vehicle were taken to a hospital.

The victim, identified as Jason Cobb, 24, of Wesley, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on the 1500 block of Hwy. 15 in Round Grove Township, the State Patrol said.

Cobb was headed north on Hwy. 15 and two other vehicles were headed south when they all collided about 3:40 p.m., the patrol said. No other details were immediately released.

Cobb was not wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

A boy, 2, and girl, 4, were taken to a hospital in Glencoe, Minn., The children were seat-belted, the patrol said.

Drivers in the other two vehicles involved were all wearing seat belts and were not seriously hurt, the patrol said.