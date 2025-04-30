Iowa immigrant group is alarmed by a state lawmaker's demand for confidential information

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa immigrant rights organization is refusing a lawmaker's demands to turn over private details details about the nonprofit's clients, donors and members, calling it intimidation from public officials amid a national crackdown on immigration.
The directive dated Feb. 24 was sent to Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice by the chairman of the state House government oversight committee, Rep. Charley Thomson.
An attorney for Iowa MMJ rejected the demand in an April 18 response to the full committee, saying it is not a legally valid request and suggesting the letter raises serious concerns about an abuse of process.
The organization's founding executive director, Erica Johnson, wrote to members last week describing what happened ''as a reminder that we all have rights, we have each other's backs and we will not remain silent or intimidated by threats."
The Associated Press reviewed copies of the directive and the organization's response. Thomson declined to comment or respond to the AP's specific questions sent via email.
The committee's ranking Democrat, Rep. Elinor Levin, said she's aware of approximately 10 entities, both private and public, that received directives to provide information. No other entity works directly with migrant, immigrant or refugee communities, Levin said; some are educational institutions.
Levin said the letter was intimidating, burdensome and potentially beyond the committee's powers.
''This does not, to me, read as the highest priority for our government oversight committee," Levin said, ''particularly in a moment when our refugee and migrant communities are in crisis and the services provided by these organizations are absolutely vital.''