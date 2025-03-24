Iowa hires McCollum, who swept Missouri Valley titles and won NCAA game in his one season at Drake

Ben McCollum, who led Drake’s dominating run through the Missouri Valley Conference and a win in the NCAA Tournament in his only season with the Bulldogs, was named head coach at Iowa on Monday.
Athletic director Beth Goetz announced McCollum’s hiring 10 days after she fired Fran McCaffery and two days after McCollum wrapped up a 31-4 season with a loss to Texas Tech in the second round of the West Regional. Terms of his contract weren’t announced.
McCollum takes over a program that had its worst season in seven years. The Hawkeyes were 17-16 overall and, at 7-13, tied for 12th in the Big Ten Conference. Iowa also has seen a steep decline in attendance the last two years.
The 43-year-old McCollum’s ties to the Hawkeye State run deep. He was born in Iowa City, raised in Storm Lake and played junior college basketball in Mason City. His mother earned her undergraduate, master’s and law degrees from Iowa.
‘‘Returning to Iowa City as the head coach of the Hawkeyes is a dream come true for me and my family," McCollum said. ‘’The passion of Hawkeye fans is unmatched, and I am incredibly excited to get started on this new journey together."
McCollum’s coaching profile has been on the rise since he landed his first head coaching job at Northwest Missouri State and won four Division II national championships in 15 seasons.
Four of his Northwest Missouri players joined him at Drake, and the Bulldogs became one of the top stories in college basketball this season. They were dubbed ‘’Division II Drake'' by some, a moniker that only served to motivate the team.
All four of the Northwest Missouri transfers were starters and one of them, Bennett Stirtz, led the Missouri Valley in scoring and was named conference player of the year and most outstanding player of the MVC Tournament.