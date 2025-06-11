DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa governor rejects GOP lawmakers' bill to increase regulations on Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline.
Iowa governor rejects GOP lawmakers' bill to increase regulations on Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline
Iowa governor rejects GOP lawmakers' bill to increase regulations on Summit Carbon Solutions' carbon dioxide pipeline.
The Associated Press
June 11, 2025 at 9:18PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Judge says government must release Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil from detention, but can appeal by Friday
Judge says government must release Columbia University protester Mahmoud Khalil from detention, but can appeal by Friday.