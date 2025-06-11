Iowa governor rejects GOP bill to increase regulations of Summit's carbon dioxide pipeline

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday rejected a bill that could have introduced more complications for a massive carbon-capture pipeline project routed across several Midwestern states, issuing a rare veto in the Republican-controlled statehouse.
The legislation was designed by Iowa House Republicans to increase regulations of Summit Carbon Solutions' estimated $8.9 billion, 2,500-mile (4,023-kilometer) project that cuts across Iowa and already has an approved permit in the state.
But the bill provoked loud opposition from members of Iowa's powerful ethanol industry, which argued the project is essential for Iowa's agricultural dominance, for farmers and for construction jobs. And it exposed a rift within the party over how to protect property rights.
''While I shared the bill's goal of protecting landowners, good policy should draw clear, careful lines. This bill doesn't,'' said Reynolds, a Republican, in the explanation of her veto. ''It combines valid concerns with vague legal standards and sweeping mandates that reach far beyond their intended targets.''
Even with the relief from Reynolds' veto, Summit will likely have to readjust plans after South Dakota's governor signed a ban on the use of eminent domain — the government seizure of private property with compensation — to acquire land for carbon dioxide pipelines. Summit's permit application was also rejected in South Dakota.
The project has permit approvals in Iowa, Minnesota and North Dakota but faces various court challenges.
The Iowa bill would have prohibited the renewal of permits for a carbon dioxide pipeline, limited the use of such a pipeline to 25 years and significantly increased the insurance coverage requirements for the pipeline company.
Those provisions would likely have made it less financially feasible for a company to build a carbon dioxide pipeline.