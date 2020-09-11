No matter how much tension has surrounded the reopening of schools during the coronavirus pandemic, most state and local officials have found a way to arrive at some sort of plan by the first day of classes.

But not in Des Moines, where school began this week with local officials openly defying Iowa’s governor and a judge’s order by teaching remotely. The decision puts the district’s funding and administrators’ jobs at risk, and leaves students locked out of athletics and their parents uncertain whether online classes will even count.

The conflict is perhaps the nation’s starkest example of the tension between Republican state officials, who have followed the lead of President Donald Trump in pushing schools to reopen classrooms, and local administrators, often in Democratic-leaning cities, who fear that in-person instruction will put students’ and teachers’ health in danger.

“It kind of feels like science versus politics,” Des Moines schools superintendent Thomas Ahart said. “The last thing I want to do is make this political. What I desperately want to do is to be able to honestly tell my staff and my students and their families that I’m doing everything in my power to keep them safe.”

GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds, for her part, argued Thursday that by pushing schools to open classrooms, she was prioritizing the needs of the most vulnerable students. “We just simply cannot afford to let our students be left behind even in these most challenging times,” she said at a news conference.

The dispute is playing out as Iowa remains hard hit by the pandemic. Over the past week, the state has had the nation’s third-highest number of new coronavirus cases per capita, according to New York Times tracking data.

“I certainly would not feel comfortable sending my kids to school at that level,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, the dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, who has advocated opening schools in places like the Northeast that have significantly fewer new cases per capita.

Iowa officials have said that 15% of a county’s coronavirus tests must be positive over a two-week period before its schools can close their doors — a threshold that is at least triple what many public health experts have recommended, and one that Jha called “outlandishly high.”

Districts in counties that remain below the 15% test positivity threshold must offer at least 50% of their classes in person, the governor ordered in July. Polk County, which includes Des Moines, had an average positivity rate of about 8% over the past two weeks.

The clash between local and state officials escalated Tuesday, the first day of school in Des Moines, when a state judge refused the district’s request to block the state order while the two sides fight a legal battle, leaving the district in defiance of both the governor and the courts as it has continued to teach online this week.

Early this summer, state officials and the district seemed to be on the same page. The state had approved a reopening plan for Des Moines, the superintendent said, under which its 32,000 students could choose between learning remotely or returning to school one or two days a week.

But things changed after Trump began a concerted push for in-person learning, tweeting on July 6, “SCHOOLS MUST OPEN IN THE FALL!!!”

Many of the district’s school buildings are aging — the average is about 65 years old, officials said — with poor ventilation and crowded classrooms. High school classes often have about 40 students, Ahart said, and even at half capacity, students could not remain 6 feet apart. He said, “It cannot be done.”