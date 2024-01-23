ANAMOSA, Iowa — An Iowa boy has died, days after his sled crossed in front of an SUV and was struck.
The Iowa State Patrol said 13-year-old Adam McWherter was injured Jan. 10 while sledding at his home in the eastern Iowa town of Anamosa. He was struck when the sled went into a road.
Adam was hospitalized after the accident but died Saturday.
The patrol said the accident remains under investigation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Charge: Teen driver's 'drifting' on gravel Scott County road flung passenger to his death
More from Star Tribune
West Metro Charge: Teen driver's 'drifting' on gravel Scott County road flung passenger to his death
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Nation