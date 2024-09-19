Iowa aims to take back Floyd from Minnesota and avenge last year's loss on the invalid fair catch

Iowa has nine runs that have netted 25 yards or longer over three games. Last season, the Hawkeyes had only 10 runs of 25-plus yards over 14 games. ... Iowa DE Ethan Hurkett is coming off the best game of his career: two sacks and two forced fumbles against Troy. ... Gophers WR Daniel Jackson is seeking to lead the team in receiving yards for a third straight year. Jackson leads the team in targets (21), receptions (12) and yards (156). ... The Gophers have forced eight turnovers, tied for seventh-most in the FBS. They have seven interceptions.